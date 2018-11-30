Detroit man charged in 2-year-old daughter's murder to be sentenced

DETROIT - A 38-year-old Detroit man charged in connection with the death of his 2-year-old daughter will be sentenced Friday.

Thomas Earl Smith was originally charged with with second-degree child abuse for leaving the toddler Feb 11 at his home in the 14000 block of Corbett Street in the care of her 7-year-old brother. Police said Smith returned home to find his daughter lying at the bottom of the stairs. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At the time of the original charges, prosecutors didn't have the report from the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. It was later determined that the girls' death wasn't an accident, medical officials said.

The girl's death was ruled a homicide after medical officials said she died from abusive head trauma and blunt force trauma to her chest.

The original case was dismissed and Smith faced new charges including felony murder, torture, first-degree child abuse and second-degree child abuse.

Smith was scheduled to face a jury trial earlier this month. However, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

