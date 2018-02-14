Detroit man charged with second-degree child abuse in death of 2-year-old daughter

DETROIT - A 38-year-old Detroit man was charged Wednesday in connection with the death of his 2-year-old daughter, police said.

Thomas Smith is accused of leaving the toddler at his home in the 14000 block of Corbett Street in the care of her 7-year-old brother.

Police said when Smith returned home, the 2-year-old girl was lying at the bottom of the stairs. He called 911 and medics transported the infant to a nearby hospital, officials said.

The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Smith with second-degree child abuse. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court.

