Detroit man charged in go-kart crash that killed 4-year-old daughter

DETROIT - A Detroit man faces charges in connection to a go-kart crash that killed his 4-year-old daughter early Wednesday morning.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Ollante Arvell Young, 29, crashed the go-kart into a parked car around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on St. Marys Street near Cambridge Avenue. His 4-year-old and 5-year-old daughters were riding with him. The 4-year-old girl, Autumn Young, was killed in the crash. Her 5-year-old sister suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Prosecutor's Office said the go-kart was recovered by police at a nearby address. It was equipped with one seat and did not have seatbelts or headlights, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Young is accused of driving the go-kart while intoxicated. He is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, two counts of second-degree child abuse, and two counts of operating while intoxicated with an occupant under the age of 16. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in 36th District Court.

Young was taken into custody on Wednesday after being treated for injuries.

