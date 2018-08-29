Father of 4-year-old girl killed in go-kart crash on Detroit's west side taken into custody

DETROIT - The father of a 4-year-old girl who was killed Wednesday morning in a go-kart crash on Detroit's west side has been taken into custody.

According to police, the go-kart she was riding in crashed into a parked car around 3 a.m. Wednesday on St. Marys Street near Cambridge Avenue.

The child's father, who was also injured, was taking the girl for a ride when he lost control and hit the parked car, police said.

The father was being treated for injuries. He was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Detroit police are investigating.

Click here to visit the family's GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.