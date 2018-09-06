Detroit man charged with carjacking brothers at gunpoint in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - A Detroit man was arrested Tuesday in connection with an armed carjacking in Dearborn, police said.

Christopher Pinkard, 33, is accused of approaching two brothers Sunday morning in the 13100 block of Warren Avenue. The brothers were sitting in a vehicle when Pinkard approached holding a gun and ordered them to get out, police said.

The brothers got out of the vehicle and Pinkard drove away, according to officials.

Pinkard was taken into custody Tuesday morning. Dearborn police said they are working with investigators from other departments to connect Pinkard to other violent crimes in nearby communities.

“Brazen acts of violent crime will not be tolerated in the city of Dearborn," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. "We will continue to work tirelessly and utilize all assets available to us to ensure that offenders are identified and held accountable without delay."

Pinkard is charged with carjacking, armed robbery, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, receiving and concealing between $200 and $1,000, three weapon offenses and a habitual fourth offense notice.

Pinkard was arraigned Thursday in front of Judge Mark Somers of the 19th District Court. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 14.

