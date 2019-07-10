Detroit man charged with sexual assault of 67-year-old woman

ROMULUS, Mich. - A Detroit man pretended to work for a company that helps senior citizens before sexually assaulting a 67-year-old woman at a Romulus apartment building, according to authorities.

Christopher Darnell Moore, 39, is accused of walking up to the woman's door at 12:30 p.m. June 30 in the apartment building in the 11000 block of Wayne Road, police said.

He told her he was working for a company that assists senior citizens, so she let him inside, officials said.

Once he was inside the apartment, Moore sexually assaulted the woman, police said.

Moore was arrested after an investigation by the Romulus Police Department.

Moore is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at 34th District Court in Romulus.

