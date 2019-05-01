Detroit man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

DETROIT - A Detroit man is facing five criminal sex charges for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Prince James Lewis, 21, is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager from Almont, Michigan, at a location in the 16200 block of Fenton Street in Detroit, police said.

Redford Township police were called April 29 to a drug store in the 25300 block of Five Mile Road, where the 14-year-old told them she had been sexually assaulted by Lewis, police said.

Lewis was arrested after investigations by multiple police agencies, officials said.

He is charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual assault.

Lewis is expected to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court.

