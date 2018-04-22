Detroit man defends self with two-by-four after being shot in face

DETROIT - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after a nonfatal shooting occurred in a home on Tacoma Street.

According to authorities, at approximately 2:17 a.m., a 51-year-old man barged through the front door of a home in the 13000 block of Tacoma Street and shot a 34-year-old man in the face. The 34-year-old man then grabbed a two-by-four and struck the shooter in the head.

The shooter fled the home and was arrested at the hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital, where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

