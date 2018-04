DETROIT - A 23-year-old man was killed Sunday in the 3700 block of Rolfs Place after suffering an accidental gunshot wound to his head.

According to authorities, the man was playing with a shotgun in his bedroom when the gun discharged, fatally wounding him.

Police said children were inside the home at the time, but there were no other injuries.

