Detroit man, father of 5 gunned down in liquor store parking lot

DETROIT - A 36-year-old man was shot and killed after an altercation in the parking lot of a Detroit liquor store Thursday night.

The man, a father of five, was gunned down in the parking lot of the Bottoms Up liquor store in 8 Mile Road and Wyoming Road on Detroit's northwest side.

Police said the man was in the store buying lottery tickets. He left the store and was confronted by two men wearing masks.

Suspects fled the scene in a black vehicle, possible a Dodge Charger or Chrysler 300, police said.

Detroit police are continuing to investigate the deadly shooting. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.