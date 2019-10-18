Detroit man released from prison after 42 years behind bars for fatal shooting he committed as teen

DETROIT - A Detroit man walked free Friday after spending 42 years behind bars for a fatal shooting he committed as a teen.

Charles Lewis was 17 when he shot and killed an off-duty Detroit police officer during a robbery.

He was resentenced this week after the Supreme Court ruled that teens can't automatically be sentenced to life terms.

"It's surreal. It's mind-blowing," Lewis said. "To go from last night I was in the hole, sleeping in a cell with nothing in it but a mattress and a blanket and a sheet, and to go from that to standing in the line at McDonald's is mind-blowing."

While Lewis has maintained he's innocent, the change in his sentence doesn't mean he was exonerated, and he knows some people will always see him as a murderer.

"When people evaluate my life, they will always say that, but they will also be able to point out the positive things," he said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.