Detroit man sentenced for running prostitution operation at Redford Township motel

DETROIT - A 24-year-old Detroit man was sentenced to prison Thursday for his role in a human trafficking operation at a motel in Redford Township.

Police said Christopher Lowery was arrested March 27, 2017, after FBI and Southeast Michigan Trafficking Exploitation Crimes Task Force officials conducted an undercover operation at the Redford Township motel.

He was released on bond in December.

Prostitution accusations

Officials said an investigation from Jan. 18, 2017, to April 20, 2017, revealed 97 invoices from Lowery's Backpage account, which offered prostitution services.

Lowery was previously an inmate at the Wayne County Jail in November 2016, and records show he conducted a prostitution operation from his jail cell.

Lowery was charged with accepting earnings of prostitution, keeping a house of prostitution and conducting a criminal enterprise.

Sentencing

In March, Lowery pleaded guilty to human trafficking forced labor, which is a 10-year felony.

"Unfortunately, human trafficking happens in Michigan every day, which is why I created the Human Trafficking Division in my office to help fight this and put traffickers behind bars,” Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said. "By working with law enforcement at the local and federal level we can make an impact and send a message that trafficking will never be tolerated in Michigan."

Lowery was sentenced Thursday to seven to 15 years in prison by Judge Thomas Hathaway in the Wayne County Circuit Court.

"Today, Christopher Lowery was sentenced on charges of human trafficking, which is a form of modern day slavery," said Timothy R. Slater, special agent in charge of the Detroit division of the FBI. "Through our participation in the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force (SEMTEC), the FBI will continue to work to combat all allegations of human trafficking which pose an ongoing threat of violence in our communities and exploit innocent victims for the purposes of someone else’s monetary gain."

