Detroit man throws woman down stairs, chokes her, shoots at her on 3 different days, police say

DETROIT - A Detroit man is accused of throwing a woman he lived with down a flight of stairs, choking her and firing shots at her in three separate domestic violence incidents, according to authorities.

Robert Mario-Louis Williams, 31, of Detroit, is charged with three counts of domestic violence, felonious assault, resisting and obstructing police and a felony firearm violation.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday morning in 36th District Court.

Woman thrown down flight of stairs

Detroit police officers were called at 11:58 p.m. July 12 to the home in the 16500 block of Princeton Street in the Martin Park neighborhood.

Officers spoke to the woman, who said Williams struck her and threw her down a flight of stairs, police said.

Williams had left the scene before police arrived, according to authorities.

He was charged with domestic violence in the incident.

Woman choked, struck, threatened

Police were called to the same home around 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 and spoke to the same woman, according to officials.

She said Williams choked, struck and threatened her before leaving the scene, police said.

Williams was charged with domestic violence in the incident.

Shots fired

Officers were called to the same home around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Williams is accused of firing shots at the same woman, police said.

She was not injured, authorities said. Officers said Williams left the scene as they arrived.

Investigators located Williams and took him into custody.

He was charged with felonious assault, resisting and obstructing police, domestic violence and a felony firearm violation in the incident.

