CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Detroit man walked into the Clinton Township police station and threatened to kill police officers Tuesday.

Police said the man went into the station about 6 p.m. and made the threats before running to his car.

Officers talked to the man for about an hour and got him out of his car. Police said he wasn't armed.

The man was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.

