Detroit man with more than 340 current license suspensions arrested again after 6-month sentence

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A Detroit man with more than 340 current suspensions on his license was arrested again Monday in Wyandotte, according to police.

A Wyandotte officer said he saw a 2006 Ford vehicle heading south on Biddle Avenue with a license plate lamp that had burned out.

When he pulled the vehicle over and approached the driver, he recognized him as Gerald Grant, the officer said. Grant provided a Michigan identification card but didn't have registration or proof of insurance, according to officials.

Grant told the officer his driver's license was suspended, police said.

"I just did six months for the last time you got me," Grant said, according to authorities.

The officer found Grant's driver's license was ineligible due to more than 340 current suspensions. It had expired Feb. 11, 1999, the officer said. Grant had 41 warrants issued for him, according to police.

Grant exited the vehicle when asked and was taken into custody. The vehicle was impounded and towed.

A paper plate was attached to the rear window. It was confiscated and placed in a bin to be destroyed, police said.

Grant was taken to the Wyandotte Police Department.

