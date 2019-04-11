Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks on inspector general investigation, demolition probe

DETROIT - At an afternoon news conference, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan addressed questions about an office of inspector general investigation into his ties to a nonprofit and the federal probe into Detroit's demolition program.

The mayor took questions for the first time since the news broke. The office of inspector general wants to see whether that nonprofit received special treatment from the mayor's office.

The Make Your Date nonprofit, run out of Wayne State University, is under the microscope. The question is whether the nonprofit got special treatment because of the mayor's ties to the person running the nonprofit, Sonia Hassan.

The mayor also took questions about federal authorities' decision to charge two men for bid-rigging and taking bribes in the probe of Detroit's demolition program.

