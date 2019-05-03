Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, wife file for divorce

DETROIT - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and his wife, Mary Maher, are getting a divorce.

According to a statement the couple released Friday, they decided it was the best for them, but said they will remain in close contact.

Read the full statement below:

"Life is a journey with many twists and turns. Today, a new chapter begins for the two of us. We have decided to divorce.

"This painful decision has not been made lightly. On the contrary, we have had many serious discussions, have sought out guidance, but in the end, feel this is the best decision for both of us. We soon may not be a married couple, but we remain in close contact and we are first and foremost parents. We will forever protect and be present together in the lives of our children and grandchildren.

"We do ask that you respect our privacy during this very difficult time. We will not comment further. We will continue to be supportive of each other, of our family and of the citizens of Detroit."

