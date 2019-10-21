Detroit mayor's office told employees to delete emails related to investigation, OIG says

DETROIT - The Detroit mayor's chief of staff is accused of ordering employees to delete emails related to an investigation into the city's support of a nonprofit organization.

The Office of Inspector General finalized a report on the city's alleged preferential treatment toward Wayne State University's Make Your Date program.

Officials were investigating the decision-making process that led to the city supporting the program and whether Mayor Mike Duggan had a conflict of interest that played a role in that decision.

Authorities said Make Your Date was selected by Duggan based on his experience and advice of members of his transition team.

OIG officials said any entity given support by the city should be selected through a fair, transparent process to ensure the public that taxpayer dollars are being used correctly.

The Office of Inspector General found Alexis Wiley, the mayor's chief of staff, ordered certain employees in the Office of Development and Grants to delete emails related to Make Your Date, according to the report.

The order was made through Chief Development Officer Ryan Friedrichs and Deputy Chief Development Officer Sirene Abou-Chakra, officials said.

"The deletion of emails only serves to undermine the public's trust in an open and transparent government," the report says. "Therefore, the OIG finds such conduct as abuse of authority."

"The very fact that they were ordered to be deleted alone casts a shadow over transparency," Inspector General Ellen Ha said.

