Detroit men charged in string of carjackings, armed robberies on city's west side

DETROIT - Two Detroit men have been charged in a string of carjacking and armed robbery incidents on the city's west side.

Marius Edward Robinson 31, and Kevin Terrell Edwards, 28, are charged in connection with five separate incidents.

Police said Robinson and Edwards are responsible for stealing a car around 12:45 p.m. May 9 in the 8800 block of Stahelin Avenue.

They are also accused of trying to carjack a man at gunpoint around 8:40 a.m. Monday in the area, police said. The man fled on foot without giving up his car keys, according to authorities.

At 9:37 a.m. Monday, police said Robinson and Edwards approached a woman in a parking lot at 9600 Wyoming Avenue, officials said. They pulled out a weapon and robbed the woman of her personal belongings before driving away in their car, according to police.

Just a few minutes later, at 9:43 a.m. Monday, Robinson and Edwards approached a woman sitting in her vehicle in the 10100 block of West Chicago Street, police said. They pulled out a weapon and robbed her of her personal belongings before taking her vehicle, according to authorities.

At 10:04 a.m. Monday, the two walked up to a man as he was getting into his car in the area of Joy and Greenfield roads, police said. They pulled out a gun and took his belongings and vehicle, officials said.

A Detroit police investigation led to the arrests of Robinson and Edwards.

They are both charged with carjacking, three counts of armed robbery, receiving and concealing stolen property over $20,000, receiving and concealing stolen property between $1,000 and $20,000, carrying a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and eight felony firearms violations.

Robinson and Edwards were arraigned Thursday afternoon in 36th District Court. Probable cause conferences are scheduled for May 28, and preliminary examinations are scheduled for June 4.

They're both being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.

