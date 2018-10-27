Detroit Mercy hosts 3rd annual City College Series to benefit Detroit Public Schools K-5

DETROIT - The University of Detroit Mercy men's and women's basketball teams are teaming up to host Wayne State University in the third annual City College Series next weekend to benefit Detroit Public Schools K-5.

The game will take place Saturday, Nov. 3 at Calihan Hall. The doubleheader begins with the women's game at 5 p.m., while the men's team plays at 7:30 p.m.

"This has been a great game for the city, not only highlighting two premier basketball and academic schools, but everyone in the city coming together to help Detroit Public Schools," said director of athletics Robert C. Vowels Jr. "Michigan First Credit Union has been an outstanding partner for us in this initiative and now to have the women also playing will make it eve na better day for the city of Detroit."

The City College Series has raised more than $15,000 over the last two years.

Tickets are just $2 per person and can be purchased at Calihan Hall. All proceeds will be donated to Detroit Public Schools K-5. Michigan First Credit Union will also contribute a matching donation.

