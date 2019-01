DETROIT - The Detroit Metropolitan Airport is completely closed due to winter weather, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said that due to ice and snow the airport closed Tuesday evening.

Check with your airline to determine if your flight has been affected.

