Detroit Metro Airport ranked 3rd in North America for passenger satisfaction

A new study has ranked Detroit Metro Airport third in passenger satisfaction among North American mega airports.

The J.D. Power 2018 North America Airport Satisfaction Study based its ranking on responses from 40,183 North America travelers who traveled through at least one domestic airport during the past three months.

The study examined six factors: terminal facilities; airport accessibility; security check; baggage claim; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport ranked third among mega airports with a score of 775. Las Vegas McCarran International Airport and Orlando International Airport tied for first and second, each with a score of 781. Denver International Airport ranked fourth with a score of 771.

The study also reported a record high in overall passenger satisfaction at North American airports, with a score of 761. This is a 12 point increase from last year's study.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.