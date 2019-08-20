Detroit named 24th-most mosquito-infested city in United States

DETROIT - Detroit is the 24th-most mosquito-infested city in the United States, according to a study by Terminix.

The company released its top 50 mosquito cities Tuesday in recognition of World Mosquito Day, which aims to raise awareness of the potentially deadly effects of mosquitoes.

"As the ultimate defenders of home, we are steadfast in our mission to protect our customers and their families from threats like mosquitoes," said Matthew Stevenson, president of Terminix Residential.

Terminix based its rankings on the number of services in each city from June 16, 2018 and June 15, 2019.

Here's the full top 50 list:

Los Angeles Dallas-Fort Worth Houston New York Washington, D.C. Atlanta Philadelphia Memphis, Tenn. Baltimore Chicago Miami San Francisco Boston Orlando, Fla. Nashville, Tenn. Tampa, Fla. San Antonio Phoenix Austin, Texas Oklahoma City Little Rock, Ark. Mobile, Ala. Indianapolis Detroit Cincinnati Fresno, Calif. St. Louis West Palm Beach, Fla. San Diego Sacramento, Calif. Louisville, Ky. Jacksonville, Fla. Columbus, Ohio Tulsa, Okla. Shreveport, La. Kansas City, Mo. Jackson, Miss. Cleveland Tyler-Longview, Texas Birmingham, Ala. Fort Smith, Ark. Montgomery, Ala. Baton Rouge, La. Chattanooga, Tenn. Honolulu Richmond, Va. Corpus Christi, Texas Paducah, Ky. Milwaukee Denver

Here are some tips from Terminix for homeowners to reduce mosquito populations:

Keep your lawn and landscape trimmed and free of debris. Mosquitoes look for shaded and undisturbed places, like overgrown landscapes, to rest. Be sure to keep trees and shrubs properly maintained.

Change water sources weekly. Mosquitoes need only a small amount of water to lay their eggs and reproduce. Regularly emptying items that hold water, such as bird baths, tire swings and dog bowls, can reduce opportunities for mosquito reproduction.

Remove sources of standing water. Items often left in the lawn or near the house, such as lawn furniture, wood piles or buckets, can create harborage sites for mosquitoes. Declutter your property to reduce the number of places mosquitoes can breed.

Keep gutters clear. Maintaining your gutter system is an important step in mosquito control, as blocked gutters can hold water that allows mosquitoes to reproduce. Ensure your gutters are cleared of fallen leaves and other natural debris seasonally.

Use fans in outdoor seating areas. Because mosquitoes are naturally weak fliers, they tend to avoid flying in windy conditions. Using a fan when sitting outdoors can be a helpful deterrence against these pests.

