Detroit neighborhoods development announcement coming today

DETROIT - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and several corporate CEOs will gather Monday morning to announce what the mayor's office calls "a record-breaking, multi-million dollar commitment to development and physical improvements in Detroit neighborhoods."

The corporate donation is believed to be the largest to neighborhood development in Detroit's history and will fund physical improvements in neighborhoods over next five years, according to the mayor's office.

The news conference starts at 11 a.m.

The announcement is being made in Detroit's Old Redford neighborhood.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.