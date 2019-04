DETROIT - Jonathan Wolman, the editor and publisher of the Detroit News for the past 12 years died Monday from complications related to pancreatic cancer, the newspaper reported.

A service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills. Donations can be made in Wolman's name to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism, and Jewish Family Services of Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.