Detroit nonprofit RecoveryPark pleads for thieves to stop after 3 separate robberies

DETROIT - A nonprofit in Detroit that has a goal of creating jobs for people who face barriers to gaining employment is asking for help after a series of robberies.

Last week, in the middle of the night, $25,000 worth of equipment was stolen from RecoveryPark, a 105-acre farm on Chene Street that helps feed the homeless and hires former inmates to rehabilitate them.

There have been three robberies, which the organization is calling planned, intricate heists. The things that weren't stolen were vandalized.

RecoveryPark aims to help the community and is working to bring back a community that once had as many as 2,600 homes but now only has 17.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page for RecoveryPark.

