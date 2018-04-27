Detroit 'paintball war': Man faces charges after officer's vehicle splattered with paint

DETROIT - Detroit police made several arrests Thursday morning after a "paintball war" on the city's east side and and one man faces charges for allegedly firing at a police vehicle.

Davon R. Williams, 22, of Detroit, is charged with assault and propelling an object at a passenger vehicle.

It happened in the area of Cooper Street and Moffat Avenue. Police received numerous reports of a "paintball war" taking place. The event reportedly was publicized on social media.

Police said there were more than 50 people taking part and several were taken into custody.

A police captain in an unmarked vehicle saw the event and activated his emergency lights. When he exited the vehicle, it is alleged that Williams fired shots in the captain's direction and struck the unmarked car.

Williams was taken into custody at the scene.

"Somebody could have mistaken these people for having real weapons, and could have taken action against them," said Capt. Darrell Patterson, with the Detroit Police Department.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Williams faces two misdemeanor charges and is expected to be arraigned Friday at 2:30 p.m.

