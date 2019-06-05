Detroit pharmacy makes desperate plea after repeated break-ins

DETROIT - A pharmacy on Detroit's east side has made a plea to criminals after experiencing multiple break-ins.

The sign reads:

Please leave us alone.

No cash or narcotics in building

5 break-ins in 1 year

We have nothing

Just trying to stay open.

"It makes no sense," said Nesha Dixon. "It is sad and it is sickening."

Nottingham Pharmacy, located on Warren Avenue, is trying to stay open for older customers who have been coming for decades.

"We love to see their smiling faces," Dixon said. "It is a joy and they are taking it from us. Why?"

Vincent Choice said the sign motivated him to help out.

"That broke my heart, that cry for help," Choice said. "Someone has to do something."

Choice owns a security company, Choice Virtual Guard, and he's putting up lights and a camera to make the pharmacy more secure.

Some residents have been taking turns watching the pharmacy at night, making sure there are no further break-ins.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5500.

