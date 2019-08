DETROIT - Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who they said has a mental illness that has been reported missing.

Lawrence Tomlin III was last seen Aug. 16 at 4 a.m. in the 6000 block of West Outer Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1200 or 313-596-1240.

