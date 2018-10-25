Detroit police: 6 fetuses found at Cantrell Funeral Home identified

DETROIT - Detroit police have been able to identify six fetuses that were found stashed in a ceiling compartment at the former Cantrell Funeral Home.

Chief James Craig said Thursday that identifying tags either on each fetus or on the bag in which the fetus was found contained the mother's name. Police were able to speak with the parents of three of the fetuses.

Overall, 10 fetuses and one full-term baby were found at Cantrell Funeral Home. Craig said the baby has not been identified. There were no identifying tags on the infant, and police continue to ask for help in identifying this baby.

"We appreciate the number of tips that we're getting, so we continue to welcome any information that will help us," said the chief.

A multi-jurisdictional task force will be operating come Monday, the chief said. The task force will focus on the Perry Funeral Home, where 63 fetuses were found this past week. Meanwhile, the Detroit Police Department continues its criminal investigation into the Cantrell Funeral Home.

"These investigators have been working tirelessly on this case," said Craig.

Anyone with information on the fetuses or the funeral homes is asked to contact Detroit police.

Help us investigate Cantrell, Perry funeral homes in Detroit where fetus remains were found -- click here to tell us your story

READ MORE:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.