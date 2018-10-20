Help us investigate Cantrell, Perry funeral homes in Detroit where fetus remains were found

DETROIT - The remains of 11 newborn children were discovered hidden away in a ceiling at the former Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit.

The shocking discovery set off an investigation of the now closed business with everyone asking: How are these conditions possible?

Then, as police began to expand their investigation, they found another 63 fetus remains at the Perry Funeral Home, also in Detroit.

NEW: 63 fetus remains removed from Perry Funeral Home in Detroit

