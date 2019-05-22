Detroit police chief: If you 'taunt' department with an ATV, 'we're coming after you'

DETROIT - Police are working to get some all-terrain vehicles off the streets of Detroit.

ATV and mini bike riders have been spotted taking over busy intersections in Detroit and it's a sight that's becoming all too common.

"Many of them think that because we've instituted a no-chase policy, that, 'We'll just taunt the police and then we'll run and they're not going to chase us.' Well, that's not how it's going to work," Detroit police Chief James Craig said.

Craig said the department is going to strategically address the problem. On Harper Avenue near Beaconsfield, officers seized and impounded four ATVs and mini bikes. One person was arrested and six others were detained.

"We're going to contain you, and when we do, we're going to seize your $4,000 ATVs and we're going to do everything we can so you don't get it back," Craig said.

Detroit resident Juan Bryant sees the situation differently. While he agrees the riders can get carried away at times, he believes there should be a compromise.

"If you've got an ATV, stay on your block and then you don't have that trouble. But once you go out in the street, doing these wheelies and everything, that's what police really hate," Bryant said.

Detroit police aren't tolerating it anymore.

"We're asking it to stop, but if you must, and you feel you want to taunt this police department, oh, we're coming after you," Craig said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.