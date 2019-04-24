Detroit police chief says internal audit uncovered issues in 'racially tone deaf' 6th Precinct

DETROIT - Detroit police Chief James Craig said one of his department's precincts suffered from a "racially tone deaf" culture.

Craig's comments come after the completion of an internal audit into multiple racially charged issues at the 6th Precinct on Detroit's west side.

"They referred to this as the 6th Precinct's 'dirty little secret,'" Craig said.

The chief spoke candidly about the audit during a Wednesday press conference.

"It was clear that the lack of management awareness and action fueled some of the perceptions that allowed the inappropriate racial undertones to exist," Craig said.

The audit team conducted more than 100 interviews and zeroed in on four commanders, Craig said. One was demoted, another retired and two others are receiving more training, according to the chief.

"Changing the culture is important and we're going that," Craig said.

Police will add more diverse supervisors to the 6th Precinct, such as Cpt. LaShanna Potts.

"In the short four weeks that I've been here, officers are coming more outward, talking to us," Potts said.

The audit came after racially insensitive remarks were made by two former officers who worked in the afternoon, which the department found to be the most troubling shift, with less diversity.

"Two-third of everybody working were white males," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said. "That should have been an indication that there was a culture issue here."

Detroit police hope the cultural issues will soon end for good.

"It will not be tolerated," Craig said. "Action will be swift. It will be fair, but action will be taken."

