LIVE: Detroit police chief to provide update after social media incident involving officer

DETROIT - Detroit police Chief James Craig is holding a news conference Thursday to address a recent social media incident involving a DPD officer.

He is expected to speak around 1 p.m. Thursday at the Detroit Public Safety headquarters. You can watch live in the stream above.

Detroit police confirmed an officer has been placed on restricted duty. An internal investigation has been launched, DPD officials said.

Craig is also expected to speak about a Detroit police officer arrested in Warren.

