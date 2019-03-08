Detroit police chief wants charges pressed against Pittsburgh official who says police assaulted her

DETROIT - Detroit Police Chief James Craig wants charges pressed against a Pittsburgh official who claimed officers assaulted her at a hotel.

Chelsa Wagner is the Allegheny County controller in Pittsburgh. Wagner and her husband were in Detroit for a concert when they became involved in an incident with police at the Westin Book Cadillac on Wednesday morning.

After the couple returned to the hotel for the night, Wagner went to bed in her room while her husband went to the hotel bar. It was about 1 a.m. when she heard a knock on the door. It was police, with her husband in handcuffs.

Her husband had lost his room key, and because his name was not on the room, he could not get a new key. Hotel security called police, who arrived and handcuffed him and brought him to his wife's room.

"(She) said, 'Well, what has he done? What has happened? What's going on?' And they said it was none of her business," said Wagner's attorney, Heather Heidelbaugh.

Heidelbaugh said Chelsa Wagner became upset and was involved in some type of scuffle with an officer, during which she ended up on the ground and injured her wrist.

"The police officer grabbed her, shoved her to the ground. She has bruises. She hurt her wrist. She did not touch the police officer," Heidelbaugh said.

But Craig said body camera footage tells a different story.

He said Wagner fell and the officer was trying to break her fall.

"She was placing her hands on the officer -- not in a very aggressive way, but she was certainly kind of pushing and touching, at least six or seven times," Craig said.

Craig said Wagner blocked officers from getting on an elevator and both she and her husband escalated the situation.

Wagner's lawyer hasn't returned calls. Craig has not released the bodycam footage.

