Detroit Police Commission approves expanded use of facial recognition on cameras

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Commission voted Thursday to expand the use of facial recognition on cameras, a controversial decision that has been hotly debated.

Facial recognition technology will be added to traffic cameras.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig spent the summer campaigning, offering tours of the Real Crime Center. The goal was to highlight how the Detroit Police Department plans to use the technology.

The vote comes after months of protest and opposition from the public.

Thursday's vote included major revisions to the original draft, such as one that centered around disciplinary action for people who misuse the technology.

