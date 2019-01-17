Detroit police confront owner of dogs found chained to tree in front of vacant house

DETROIT - Officials from the Detroit Police Department and Detroit Animal Care and Control confronted the owner of three pit bull mixes that were found chained to a tree in the front yard of a vacant house.

The house is in the Brightmoor neighborhood on Detroit's west side.

Authorities responded quickly Thursday.

The owner lives in a nearby house and was told to bring the dogs inside.

Jake Velfing, a 92-year-old World War II veteran who lives next door, is not happy with the outcome.

"They break those chains. They took down the fence. It's against the law," Velfing said. "They attacked my wife twice last summer."

The owner of the dogs said he's shocked.

"They came to search," the owner said. "I was surprised."

Authorities said he won't be using a vacant home to leave his dogs out again.

