Detroit police: Father concerned for 23-year-old missing for 2 weeks

DETROIT - A 23-year-old woman has been missing for two weeks and her father is concerned, according to Detroit police.

Jamie Spudowski was last seen by her father on Aug. 22 at 10:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Stamford. She is known to frequent the 8000 block of Brentwood Road, according to police.

Spudowski is described as a white female, who is not in good physical health condition.

If anyone has seen Spudowski, they are asked to call Detroit Police's Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1100 or 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

