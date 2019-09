DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after a body was found on the city's west side.

The discovery was made around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on Melville Street near Leigh Street, police said.

Investigators believe the body is connected to a missing person case from earlier this week.

Homicide detectives are at the scene.

No additional information has been revealed.

