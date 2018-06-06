Detroit police investigate yet another smash-and-grab at liquor store

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating another liquor store break-in and robbery, this time on the city's west side.

A pickup truck slammed into a store about 5 a.m. Wednesday on Puritan Avenue between Schaefer Highway and Hubbell Avenue. The driver left the crash.

More Headlines

The owner of the liquor store said he got the call about 5:30 a.m.

This latest smash-and-grab is a day after Detroit police released images and identifies of five men wanted in connection with more than two dozen smash-and-grabs in the city.

Police said the men have been terrorizing businesses since January. Business owners suspected the smash-and-grab robberies were connected, and that was confirmed Tuesday by Detroit police.

It's not known if this latest one is connected to the others.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.