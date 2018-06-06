5 men accused of 25 smash-and-grab robberies throughout Detroit this year

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for five men wanted in connection with more than two dozen smash-and-grabs in the city.

Police said the men have been terrorizing businesses since January. Business owners suspected the smash-and-grab robberies were connected, and that was confirmed Tuesday by Detroit police.

"We're working hard to make an honest living and someone just cleans you up," party store owner Steve Bahora said.

Bahora's store is one of many in Detroit that were broken into in recent weeks. Detroit police said Markel Xavier Allen, Decharles West, Ivan Dayshared Austin, Tamas Cummings and Deshawn Marquan Perry are the five men behind the string of smash-and-grabs.

"Two weeks ago, they came in front here," Bahora said.

Bahora is tired of repairing the exterior wall of his store off of Van Dyke and I-94 on the city's east side.

During the robberies, the men use a vehicle to break down store walls, police said. Once they get inside, they snatch everything they can, often thousands of dollars in merchandise, according to authorities.

In three months, Bahora's store has been hit twice, and the repairs keep adding up.

"About $1,500 for the wall, but the problem is they come, they clear you out of beer, liquor and wine," Bahora said.

Even having barriers around the store wasn't enough to keep the men out.

"They come with a sledgehammer," Bahora said.

Business owners said they want the five men off the streets as soon as possible so they don't have to worry about what they'll return to when they lock up their stores at night.

