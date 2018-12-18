Detroit police investigating after infant pronounced dead at hospital

DETROIT - Police were at a home on Detroit's west side, investigating after an infant boy was pronounced dead at Sinai Grace Hospital.

Police said the father had driven the infant to the hospital before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Emergency room staffers attempted to revive the infant, but the child was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators are investigating a home on Lasalle Street. There's a Detroit police scout car guarding the home. Investigators have been looking around the house and the neighborhood for any information.

Neighbors told Local 4 that there had been a disturbance in the house Sunday night.

Detroit police have not made an arrest and have not named a person of interest.

