DETROIT - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting and crash in an area where children were reportedly playing.

It happened on Detroit's east side Thursday evening on Cordell Street in the area of East State Fair Street and Kelly Road.

Children at the scene appeared to be being interviewed by police as witnesses.

Police are canvassing area hospitals, looking for gunshot victims.

