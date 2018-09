DETROIT - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday in the 11800 block of Freud Street.

According to authorities, a 56-year-old man was killed after being shot in the back. A 63-year-old man was shot in the chest and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5500.

