A high speed crash closed 7 Mile Road in Detroit on May 3, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Friday on the city's west side.

According to police, a woman was speeding when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a police on 7 Mile Road near Berg Road.

The victim's condition is unknown. Seven Mile Road is closed as police investigate.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.