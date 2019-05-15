Detroit police issue warning after group of ATVs, minibikes zoom through rush hour traffic

DETROIT - Detroit police issued a warning about the legality of all-terrain vehicles and minibikes after riders zoomed through rush hour traffic Tuesday.

READ: ATV, dirt bike riders pop wheelies on Detroit's east side

Police said many of the vehicles riders were on are not legal on Michigan roads. They broke up the group of riders Tuesday but didn't issue citations for reckless driving.

While police want to stop the riders, they are in a tricky place after Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Bessner used a Taser while chasing a teen riding on an ATV. The teen, Damon Grimes, died.

MORE: Ex-state trooper sentenced to 5-15 years for role in Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash

Because of this, officers will not chase off-road vehicles, but they will impound ATVs and minibikes.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.