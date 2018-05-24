Detroit police lieutenant, officer arraigned in Corktown restaurant assault case

DETROIT - A former Detroit police commander and Detroit police officer were arraigned Thursday on charges in connection with the assault of a man at a Corktown restaurant during St. Patrick's Day Parade festivities.

Former Cmdr. Timothy Larrance Leach, 48, and Officer Frederick Eugene Person, 53, are accused of assaulting Michael Ryan Karpovich, 42, of Washington Township, in a Corktown restaurant.

Detroit police officers and emergency medical technicians were called to a restaurant in the 1400 block of Michigan Avenue at 3:38 p.m. on March 11 due to multiple 911 calls regarding a person unconscious on the dining room floor.

Leach was off-duty at the time and was working as a security guard at the restaurant, officials said. He wasn't approved for secondary employment from the Detroit Police Department and didn't have a license to work as a private security guard.

Leach is accused of forcing the victim toward the front door and pushing him, causing him to fall on the floor. The fall caused a significant head injury, and the man lost consciousness, police said.

Medical officials took the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. He has been released from the hospital but continues to recuperate from his injuries, police said.

After the incident, Leach is accused of failing to report regarding the use of force.

Leach is charged with assault to do great bodily harm, aggravated assault, neglect of duty, no license security guard and tampering with evidence.

Person was at the scene working as a security guard at the restaurant, police said. He is accused of knowingly providing false information to Detroit police officers about the assault and failing to file a report regarding the use of force.

Person also did not have approval for secondary employment and tampered with evidence, Detroit police said.

Person is charged with obstruction of justice, neglect of duty and tampering with evidence.

"It is disappointing that we have to level charges against one of the Detroit Police Department’s top brass and yet another officer," Worthy said. "These alleged actions do not represent the hard working men and women who work each day to protect Detroit."

Leach was demoted to lieutenant shortly after the incident, police said.

Leach was given a $50,000 bond, 10%. Person was given a $25,000 personal bond.

