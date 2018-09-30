Detroit police looking for man who used a puppy to lure a child

According to authorities, there was an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old boy just after 11 a.m. Saturday in the 24000 block of McNichols Road.

DETROIT - Police are looking for a man who used a puppy to attempt to lure a young child into his car.

According to authorities, there was an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old boy just after 11 a.m. Saturday in the 24000 block of McNichols Road. An employee at a gas station was able to provide video of the incident to police. The employee saw what was going on and demanded the child go to his home.

Another witness intervened and walked the child home to safety. Police located the child at his grandmother's home later in the day.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they watched video showing the suspect attempting to lure the child into his car by using a puppy.

Police were also able to determine the license plate number on the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white man standing 6 feet tall with a medium build. He is bald and was wearing black sunglasses, a green jacket and black pants.

He had a black puppy in the front seat of a silver Dodge Charger or Challenger. Police believe he could live in Redford.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5800.

