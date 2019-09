DETROIT - A 39-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old boy in Detroit Wednesday evening, police said.

Police said the teen is in serious condition. The teen was allegedly being chased by a dog when the man shot at the dog and missed.

It happened in the 19200 block of Bentler Street before 8 p.m. Detroit police applied a tourniquet and the teen was transported to a hospital.

