Detroit police: Man wanted in double fatal shooting arrested in Virginia

DETROIT - A man wanted in connection to a double fatal shooting at a Detroit apartment building last week has been taken into custody in Virginia, police said.

James Fleming, 69, was considered armed and dangerous and on the loose after security guard Kenneth Hall, 50, and Bernice Clark, 66, were both shot and killed Tuesday at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex on Dickerson Avenue near Jefferson Avenue.

Officials were called to the apartment building around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday. The original call went to the Detroit Fire Department after a woman pulled the fire alarm while escaping violent sexual advances from Fleming, officials said.

Two people were fatally shot Nov. 13, 2018 at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex in Detroit. (WDIV)

Police said Fleming was angry and went to his van to grab a .38-caliber handgun. Detroit police Chief James Craig said Fleming started shooting at the first people he saw, even though they weren't involved. Hall and Clark were both struck and killed by the gunfire. No other injuries were reported.

Detroit police said Monday that Fleming was arrested last night in Richmond, Va.

Fleming was a resident at the Phillip Sims complex.

Fleming faces list of charges

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Fleming faces the following charges:

First-degree murder -- two counts

Assault with intent to murder -- three counts

Felony firearm -- six counts

Kidnapping -- one count

Second-degree criminal sexual conduct -- one count

Felon in possession of a firearm -- one count

Detroit police said Monday that arrangements for his extradition to Michigan were pending.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.